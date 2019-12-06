Shooting investigation underway in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched a shooting investigation in East Boston early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Chelsea Street around 2 a.m. recovered ballistic evidence, Boston police said.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

