LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lynn after police said an armed security guard shot a man during a fight earlier this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday when police said the security guard told officers a group of people were causing trouble at an apartment building on Lewis Street. He said he confronted them and there was a scuffle. 

That’s when police said the guard pulled out his gun and shot a man twice in the stomach. 

The guard is now facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder. 

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

