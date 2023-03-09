LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lynn after police said an armed security guard shot a man during a fight earlier this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday when police said the security guard told officers a group of people were causing trouble at an apartment building on Lewis Street. He said he confronted them and there was a scuffle.

That’s when police said the guard pulled out his gun and shot a man twice in the stomach.

The guard is now facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)