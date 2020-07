SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are investigating a shooting that took place late Thursday night.

Several bullet holes could be seen in a car parked on River Road around 11:30 p.m.

Police say they are unaware of any injuries at this time.

This shooting happened near where four people were shot during a graduation party earlier this month.

