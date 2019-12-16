GARY, Ind. (AP) — A shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.

Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence about 1 a.m. Monday found the wounded boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child’s 27-year-old mother was hospitalized after being shot in the arm and suffering a graze wound to her face, WLS-TV reported.

Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting in the city about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said in a news release that the shooting remains under investigation but “at this time, it appears someone from outside the residence fired several shots into the residence.”

