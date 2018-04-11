Lowell shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after a shooting in Lowell left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The man was shot outside of Jimmy John’s on Merrimack Street, police said.
Officials airlifted the victim to a Boston hospital where he is expected to survive.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information.
