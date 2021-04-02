Shooting of teen in Stoughton prompts shelter-in-place as police search for suspects

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities advised residents to shelter-in-place as they searched for two armed and dangerous suspects accused of shooting a teenager in Stoughton Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on the 400 block of Summer Street around 8:45 p.m. found a teenager had been shot, according to Stoughton police.

He was taken to the hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Officers, state troopers and a K-9 unit launched a search in the area for two suspects described as young men before calling it off around 11:15 p.m.

They are continuing to look for the suspects and are following up on tips that they have received.

Anyone who sees something out of place or hears something in their yard is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

No additional information was immediately available.

If you see something out of place or hear something in your yard please call 911 immediately. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 2, 2021

Shooting on Sumner Street at 8:46pm in the 400 Block of Sumner Street. Area residents are asked to shelter in place. Active search for 2 suspects. 1 described as a young black male with short dread lock style hair. Anyone in the area with info please call immediately. #Stoughton — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 2, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)