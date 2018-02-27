Shooting survivor’s father admits email changes in CNN spat

Last week’s televised town hall on guns and school safety has led to finger-pointing by the father of a Florida school shooting survivor and CNN.

The network says Glenn Haab, the father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas junior Colton Haab, doctored emails to push a claim that the network told his son what to say at the forum. Colton Haab backed out of the Feb. 21 event.

CNN denies scripting any remarks and released an email exchange between a CNN producer and Glenn Haab that it says Glenn Haab altered. The altered email was sent to other news outlets, including Fox News.

Haab acknowledges omitting some words from the email but says he didn’t do it on purpose.

The spat led to several conservative website stories accusing CNN of a pro-gun control bias.

