TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police apprehended a shooting suspect early Monday morning following an hours-long standoff in Taunton.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Bay Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday found a woman shot in the driveway of a home, according to police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, allegedly fled into the home, prompting a tense standoff with authorities.

Residents were told to avoid the area as SWAT members worked to deescalate the situation.

Officers entered the house around 1 a.m. and placed the suspect into custody.

No additional information has been released.

