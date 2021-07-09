MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A shooting suspect who prompted a shelter-in-place order after allegedly opening fire outside a Massachusetts Department of Transportation public works depot on Friday morning has been placed under arrest after heavily armed officers searched a wooded area, officials said.

The shelter-in-place order went into effect for those living in the area of 201 West Grove St., also known as Route 28, around 9 a.m. after a man wearing fatigues and a bucket hat reportedly fled into the woods, according to Massachusetts State Police. His name has not been released.

About four to five shots were fired outside the transportation facility but there were no reported injuries, according to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

“A vehicle inside the Department of Transportation facility was shot at and struck,” Perkins said during news conference. “We’re still processing the scene.”

Perkins noted that about five people working at a nearby business witnessed the incident.

With help from a SWAT team, officers set up a perimeter and the shooter was later found hiding in the woods around 11:30 a.m.

Criminal charges against the suspect are expected to be released at a later time.

No additional information was immediately available.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

