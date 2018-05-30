Shooting under investigation in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Cambridge that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers placed crime scene tape around a Shell gas station on Cambridge Street as they probed the area.

Neighbors told 7News that they heard gunshots around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Cambridge police called to this Shell on Cambridge St. for a shooting. Neighbors say they heard gunshot around 4am. pic.twitter.com/2rCgQvYwpo — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) May 30, 2018

