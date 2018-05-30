Shooting under investigation in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Cambridge that happened early Wednesday morning.
Officers placed crime scene tape around a Shell gas station on Cambridge Street as they probed the area.
Neighbors told 7News that they heard gunshots around 4 a.m.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
