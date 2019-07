MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire launched an investigation into a shooting after a victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

The police department is in the process of trying to locate the scene of the shooting.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

No additional information has been made available.

