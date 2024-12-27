PHOENIX (AP) — A shooting at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix left two people injured by gunfire and another person stabbed in an incident related to a family dispute, police say.

Phoenix police said the shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at an airport restaurant located outside the security checkpoints in Terminal 4. A woman and two adult males were shot, leaving the female with injuries police described as life-threatening, they said.

The woman remained in critical condition Thursday, while three other people who were brought to the hospital were treated and released. Police said after consulting with county prosecutors that no arrests were made. They emphasized the investigation of the airport shooting was ongoing.

The group of people all knew each other and had a physical fight that led one of them to pull out a gun and fire the weapon, police said.

“I do believe that this was a family dispute that escalated,” Phoenix police Sgt. Mayra Reeson told reporters. During the fight, a man fired a gun multiple times, striking a woman woman and a male, who was armed with a knife and then cut the shooter, according to police. Another man received minor injuries, police said.

Although police said previously that three people were shot in the incident, they later said two people were shot and that it was unknown whether another injured person was shot or cut.

After the gunfire, a man and a girl were detained in an airport parking garage nearby. Police haven’t revealed why the group was at the airport, and whether they were traveling or were there for some other reason.

The gunfire led to the temporary closure of a security checkpoint at the terminal, the closure of some restaurants and a pause in service at the terminal’s PHX Sky Train station.

“Of course this was scary, this was Christmas evening, everybody’s trying to get home,” Reeson said.

In what Reeson described as a “completely unrelated” incident nearly two hours after the shooting, she said a man showed up at the airport with guns. “This man received a text message that he believed there was an active shooter at Sky Harbor, Reeson said.

Investigators say the man handed his guns to other people at the airport before approaching an officer, yelled at the officer and didn’t follow his commands to stop, according to police. The officer took the man to the ground. During the struggle, he spat on an officer, police said.

Sky Harbor, one of the largest commercial airports in the U.S., is a hub for American Airlines and a main connecting point for passengers on Southwest and Frontier Airlines.

—- This story corrects the number of people who were shot at the airport to two, not three as Phoenix police had previously reported. —

Associated Press Staff Writer Jeff Martin in Atlanta contributed to this report.

