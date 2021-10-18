PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Shots broke out for the second time since the summer at a Providence nightclub, wounding three people this time after a man was shot and killed there in August, police said.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired inside Revel Lounge, The Providence Journal reported.

Police said the three victims are stable at Rhode Island Hospital.

Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said that one of the victims told police they saw a fight break out near the DJ booth and that someone on the lower level began shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Providence Board of Licenses voted to temporarily shut the club down, WPRI-TV reported.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)