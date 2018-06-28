Shootings reported at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Other details were not immediately available.

