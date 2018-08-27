ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHDH) — A shoplifting suspect who led police on a chase in New Mexico started shooting at officers in a Walmart parking lot.

The tense moments caught on a body camera shows officers chasing Charles Purvis out of the store and into the parking lot.

Purvis then turns towards the officers and begins firing at them.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says it’s amazing no one got hurt during the encounter.

“All our actions are based on his actions, so him firing at us, him fleeing from us creates a response from us. A response at that time because he had used that weapon in a crime against an officer was to set up a huge perimeter and get him into custody,” he explained.

Several people nearby were forced to wait while police searched for Purvis.

“It’s very concerning, especially with the young kids,” Colin McClung said. “I’m thankful that my wife was out doing stuff with the kids and not stuck here when it happened, and then getting stuck inside the perimeter.”

Police told everyone to stay inside if they could while investigators tracked down Purvis in an empty home.

Several hours later, they used gas to force him out.

Officers took Purvis into custody, marking his fourth arrest of the year. He was arrested in January after police say he stole a car and then two other times in June for allegedly shoplifting.

“We’re running into these guys time and time again,” Drobik said. “These guys with these massive charges on them, huge felony charges, and we’re coming across them and use of force is going to be utilized to stop them.”

Purvis will be held in jail until his trial.

