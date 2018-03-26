Shoplifting suspect slips out of handcuffs, tries to escape

(WHDH) — Police in New Mexico arrested a man accused of shoplifting who later cried, slipped out of his handcuffs in an attempt to escape, and later tried to steal an officer’s gun and Taser.

The officer was reading the suspect his rights in a WalMart loss prevention office after being stopped by police as he tried to leave the store with just under $12 in items he hadn’t paid for.

On the way to the office, the man tried to make a deal with police. But he also had five credit cards on him, none of which were his — they had been reported stolen in a recent home burglary.

As an officer typed the report, the suspect slid out of his handcuffs and darted for the exit. But he didn’t get far, tripping before an officer caught up with him.

Police say the suspect then threw punches and reached for the officer’s gun and Taser.

A security officer jumped in to help and get the suspect back into handcuffs.

To watch the body cam video, check out the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)