Shoppers brave the cold to stand in line waiting for stores to open on Black Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers are braving the cold to stand in line Thursday night as they wait for stores to open on Black Friday.

Deals at the South Bay shopping center don’t start until 1 a.m. but people have been there since 6 p.m. to get their spot in line.

Venkat Selvasekaran is at the front of the line at Best Buy waiting to get a deal on a flat-screen TV.

“I’d be saving for 50-60 percent and we have some free add on items to it as well so it is very worth it actually,” Selvasekaran.

Sanjay Motwani is waiting in Black Friday lines for the second time.

“The first time was in Chicago but that was not at night, it was in the evening like 5 p.m., now it’s my first time at night and it’s really thrilling, it’s too cold,” Motwani said.

Those waiting in line have lawn chairs with them,

They also had a good game plan in place as there was a car in the parking lot that was nice enough to let them get in and warm up as long as they saved her place in line.

Shoppers say the cold is worth it to get their deals.

