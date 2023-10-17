BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dorchester Food Co-op is open for business and people in the neighborhood are excited, saying they’ve been waiting for this moment.

The new grocery store on Bowdoin Street is Boston’s first community-owned grocery store, giving locals the chance to weigh in on the food allowed in the store.

The co-op held its grand opening over the weekend. On Tuesday, shoppers shared their thoughts with 7NEWS.

“We want healthy food for the community,” said Michelle Caldera.

“It’s been fun to check it out,” said Kelly Fassett. “I knew it was opening.”

Plans for the Dorchester Food Co-op have been in the works for more than a decade.

With the store now open, Co-op General Manager and CEO John Santos said staff meet with community members to determine what should be stocked in the store. Santos said the store will also hire from the community.

With shelves stocked after this weekend’s grand opening, there is a major focus on local, sustainable and healthy food.

“I’ve just been really impressed by the selection they have,” Fassett said. “It reminds me kind of like a Whole Foods meets Trader Joe’s right in the neighborhood which we really needed.”

“They have a lot of things that I would love,” Caldera said. “Healthy stuff and some snacks too, so it will be great to come over to get some food for breakfast.”

The Dorchester Food Co-op is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Among its offerings, the store also has a cafe where customers can pick up hot food.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)