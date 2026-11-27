BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoppers were out in full force at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, hoping to check off their holiday lists and score some Black Friday deals.

Some said they were making the most of their day, turning what’s typically regarded as the busiest shopping day of the year into a family affair.

“It’s just fun because I get to go with my cousins and we just like to go every year,” said Avery Vieira.

“I just love shopping it’s one of my favorite things, it’s so much fun going with my friends and family,” said Ava Herrera Shea.

While the company is part of the fun, shoppers were also looking for discounts. Allen Smith, the General Manager of South Shore Plaza, said there’s still something about shopping in person that you can’t get online.

“It’s easier to come out to the mall, go to a store, and be able to find that item you’ve been looking for and know that it feels right, looks right, than buying it online,” Smith said. “The experience of coming to the mall, coming with your friends, coming with your family members, those are the things that people are looking for.”

Some shoppers even flew in from across the pond! 7NEWS caught up with two friends who were visiting from England, and said they’ve adopted the American Thanksgiving week as their own holiday tradition.

“We’ve been doing the states’ Thanksgiving for about 26 years…and Boston, it must be about 10 to 15,” said Sue Holloway, who flew in from England.

“We love Thanksgiving as well. We had a lovely lunch in the hotel yesterday and then we sat and watched Christmas films, and then we’re ready for an early start this morning,” said Karen Caddie, who flew in from England.

Retailers said they are hoping the holiday shopping momentum continues throughout the season.

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