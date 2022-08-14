BOSTON (WHDH) - Newbury Street was full of tourists and locals Sunday afternoon, making the most of Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend.

From August 13-14, shoppers in Massachusetts can purchase most retail items under $2,500 without paying the 6.25% state sales tax.

Many shoppers used the weekend to get ahead on back-to-school shopping, saving on backpacks, clothes, school supplies and more.

“I know, especially on big purchases, I know my family is probably out buying as much as they can,” said shopper Abbey Kingman.

With inflation rising around the country, many shoppers expressed enthusiasm about saving money.

“Knowing how everything is getting more expensive. It’s important that we have ways and means so everyone can be supported and buy what they need,” said shopper Marnie Walsh.

The tax break also applies to online purchases and sales, but retailers said showing up in person has its perks.

“It encourages people just to go in the store and look around like there isn’t a pressure to have to buy something,” said Walsh. “But being able to be free, walk around, see smiling faces, and then if you want to buy something, I think it’s a perk that it’s tax-free.”

