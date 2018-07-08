BOSTON (WHDH) – Pedestrians flooded Boston’s Newbury Street for the third edition of “Open Newbury Street.”

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the road was closed to cars, allowing pedestrians to walk openly and enjoy the warm day. The road was closed from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

Shoppers enjoyed the countless food and freebies, which some were able to set up shop in tents that lined the street.

New England businesses were able to spread their craft to thousands who walked by.

The city opens its first parklet outside of the Thinking Cup coffee shop. Select parking spots were transformed into a café style atmosphere with makeshift seating.

The parklet allows shoppers and sightseers the chance to hang out and relax while enjoying the sights and sounds of the iconic strip of shops.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)