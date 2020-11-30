(WHDH) — Cyber Monday is providing a safe alternative for people looking to score the best deals on holiday gifts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of shoppers are expected to avoid the stores and rely on online savings to find the perfect gifts this year.

“Online shopping has been on the rise the last couple of years, but I think it’s going to reach its peak this year,” said Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot Shopping & Trends expert.

Black Friday blended into Cyber Monday, with many retailers carrying their discounts throughout the weekend.

Amazon spokesperson Kate Scarpa said they expect to break records this season.

“The holiday season is typically our busiest time of year too, so we expect even more customers this year than last to be shopping online,” she said.

Shoppers are expected to spend as much as $12.7 billion, which is up 35 percent from last year.

