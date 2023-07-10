BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers looking for locally created items and one-of-a-kind finds made their way to Fenway on Sunday for the Fenway Flea Market, which is back for its second year.

This is the second year the mini marketplace has become a major draw for area shoppers who are looking to connect with local sellers.

Every Sunday, more than 30 local creators, artists, and vendors showcase their work at 1400 Boylston St., a space that used to be home to a gas station but is transformed each week into an open-air shopping area.

Everything from vintage clothes, art pieces, and jewelry was available on Sunday.

