BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers were hitting the stores in Massachusetts on Saturday in search of deals tied to the state’s tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday applies only to eligible retail items bought for personal use by individuals and is limited to items valued $2,500 and under.

Other items that do not qualify for the tax-free weekend include:

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunications services
    Gas
    Steam
    Electricity
    Tobacco products
    Marijuana or marijuana products
    Alcoholic beverages

Learn more here: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/sales-tax-holiday-frequently-asked-questions

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox