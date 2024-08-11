BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers were hitting the stores in Massachusetts on Saturday in search of deals tied to the state’s tax-free weekend.
The sales tax holiday applies only to eligible retail items bought for personal use by individuals and is limited to items valued $2,500 and under.
Other items that do not qualify for the tax-free weekend include:
- Meals
- Motor vehicles
- Motorboats
- Telecommunications services
Gas
Steam
Electricity
Tobacco products
Marijuana or marijuana products
Alcoholic beverages
Learn more here: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/sales-tax-holiday-frequently-asked-questions
