BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers were hitting the stores in Massachusetts on Saturday in search of deals tied to the state’s tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday applies only to eligible retail items bought for personal use by individuals and is limited to items valued $2,500 and under.

Other items that do not qualify for the tax-free weekend include:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

Learn more here: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/sales-tax-holiday-frequently-asked-questions

