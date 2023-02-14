MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoppers are on edge after three suspects allegedly worked together to steal an elderly woman’s wallet while at a grocery store.

In a social media post, the Medford Police Department said the incident happened at the Wegmans last month on Jan. 27 around 3:15 p.m., and was one of two alleged thefts that day.

According to the department, the first occurred inside the store, when the suspects allegedly “worked in tandem” to distract an elderly woman and steal her wallet while she was shopping.

Surveillance video of the incident showed the three suspects, two men and a woman, circling around the apparent victim in the produce section.

At one point, one of the suspects could be seen grabbing something from the victim’s cart while another suspect diverted the victim’s attention.

In the same video shared by the department, the suspects could be seen again walking around a corner of the parking lot.

The alleged second theft appeared to be less visible than the first, with police noting that the three had waited in the lot to “select another victim.”

“It makes me want to think twice about keeping my stuff out,” said shopper Lauren Honigman. “Because usually I do, I keep my phone out if I’m looking out it or my wallet. I don’t really think twice about that.”

Officials ask that anyone with information on the suspects reach out to Medford Police Detective Mike Pellegrino at 781-391-6767, extension 3244.

