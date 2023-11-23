CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a mad dash on the night before Thanksgiving Wednesday at the Market Basket in Chelsea as shoppers scrambled to get final ingredients for their Thanksgiving feasts.

After messy weather earlier in the day, the store was as stuffed as the shopping carts in the parking lot.

“It was pretty messy inside,” said last minute shopper Ariana Nichols.

“Insane,” said fellow last minute shopper Mark Perrault. “This is like Black Friday times 10.

Many in Chelsea were hoping to gobble up deals on holiday staples.

Perrault, though, wasn’t so lucky.

“We got 99% except for the one main thing — the turkey,” he said.

Turning to plan B, he said he now hopes to get a turkey from the VA.

“We’re actually down to like a plan F right now,” he said.

A pre-Thanksgiving storm this week ultimately dropped a mix of snow and rain across part of the region beginning Tuesday night. Clearer skies are now expected to linger through the weekend.

While many may be staying at home, millions are expected to hit the road or take to the sky for travel before the end of the day Sunday.

And where some were scrambling Wednesday night, the American Farm Bureau Federation recently estimated Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost roughly 5% less than it did a year ago, marking good news for consumers.

