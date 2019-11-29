Shoppers scramble to score Black Friday deals throughout New England

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoppers left the Thanksgiving table eager to score some Black Friday deals taking place throughout New England.

People braved the cold as they lined up at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree overnight, rushing into to the shopping center when the doors opened at 12:30 a.m.

Others headed straight to the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, New Hampshire.

“I told (my family) I was going to leave because I need Power Beats Pro, so they know,” one shopper said.

Many know they can get great deals by online shopping but say going out on Black Friday is all about the experience.

Arundhathi Aravapalli brought her friend from India so he could see what it’s all about.

“He wanted to experience all of the excitement so I took him out, and he’s excited actually,” she said.

Shoppers told 7NEWS they’re staying awake by drinking plenty of coffee and energy drinks.

This year’s shopping season is the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November — the latest possible date it could be.

That means customers will have less time to shop and retailers will have less time to woo them.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)