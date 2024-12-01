BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of area shoppers made their way to the Back Bay on Sunday for Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll, a pedestrian-only event typically held in summer and early fall.

Since the start of Open Newbury in 2016, thousands have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining along the mile-long, eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

“I am thrilled to present the holiday edition of Open Newbury to Back Bay this winter for all of our residents to enjoy,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “The tradition of Open Newbury that we enjoy during the summer brings so much opportunity for community gathering and economic growth for our small businesses.”

Newbury Street will be car-free again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.

