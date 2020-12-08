Shoppers worried about businesses surviving coronavirus rollback

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers are concerned that reverting to earlier coronavirus restrictions could be devastating to local businesses at a time when they usually rely on heavy traffic.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that starting Sunday, businesses will move back to Step I of Phase III of the state’s reopening plan. Some businesses like performance venues will close while others will be reduced to 40 percent capacity, and restaurant patrons will have to wear masks while sitting and be limited to 6 customers per table.
“These new restrictions will be difficult, but as we have done before, we will continue to rally as a commonwealth,” said Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy. “One way to do that is to support your local businesses.”
But shoppers on Newbury Street said that would be hard for some outlets.
“I feel terrible for businesses that don’t have a delivery option or any kind of carrier option because with reduced capacity, it’s going to be really hard to sustain,” said Liz Feltner.
“It’s sad, it’s really sad, working around here and seeing everyone struggle,” said Connor Yee. “But hopefully the new year brings some hope to everyone. Hopefully everybody rebounds.”
