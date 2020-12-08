Shoppers worried about businesses surviving coronavirus rollback

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers are concerned that reverting to earlier coronavirus restrictions could be devastating to local businesses at a time when they usually rely on heavy traffic.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that starting Sunday, businesses will move back to Step I of Phase III of the state’s reopening plan. Some businesses like performance venues will close while others will be reduced to 40 percent capacity, and restaurant patrons will have to wear masks while sitting and be limited to 6 customers per table.