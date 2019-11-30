Short-term rentals reach registration deadline in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Airbnb and other short-term rental hosts are coming up against a major deadline in Boston Sunday.

All hosts have to register with the city by Dec. 1, according to a new rule approved by city officials earlier this year, or they will not be allowed to list their properties.

Officials say the new law will prevent landlords and business owners from taking apartments out of the general market and renting them to tourists by the night.

