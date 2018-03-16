Shortened St. Patrick’s Day Parade route in Boston not sitting well with organizers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh’s decision to cut down Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade route because of the snow is not sitting well with organizers.

“We’re going to do either route. We’re going to have a parade no matter what. We’re still hoping, the mayor will reconsider letting us use the longer route. It makes for a better parade,” said parade organizer Tim Duross.

Walsh announced the shortened route Wednesday, saying: “Our number one priority will always be to keep our residents safe at all times. The snow route has allowed for a safe and enjoyable celebration in other years.”

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council has put on the event for more than a hundred years. They met Thursday evening but said there’s nothing they can do about the mayor’s decision.

“If it’s a legitimate safety issue then it is, but I don’t think it is. We don’t believe it is. We don’t believe the snow is that bad, it isn’t 2015,” said Duross.

The condensed route will continue along Broadway and likely end at Farragut Road, but it leaves outside roads from 4th to 6th Streets.

Regardless of the route, some lifelong Southie residents said something is better than nothing.

“It’s good for the town. This is a great place to live; it’s a great place to grow up. There’s nowhere else in America like Southie,” said one resident.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the city’s police department will monitoring bars for overcrowding and over serving.

Parade organizers said that they will be in a holding pattern on Friday and Sunday.

