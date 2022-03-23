PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shots were fired at a car on Route One in Peabody Wednesday night, according to state police.

Officers were called to the scene near the Lynnfield Tunnel around 9:30 p.m. and found several shell casings scattered about.

The driver was not hurt.

Peabody and Mass. state police are investigating. There has been no word on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)