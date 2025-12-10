CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shots were fired at an off-duty Cambridge police officer parking their car in the city Wednesday morning during an altercation, according to Cambridge police.

Police said they responded to Cambridge Street in the area of Evereteze Way at approximately 4 a.m. after they received a security alert.

When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect armed with a gun confronted the off-duty officer who was heading home after a shift. As the officer tried to drive away, police said the suspect fired several shots. They said at least one shot struck the officer’s vehicle and shattered its rear window.

The officer was not hurt.

Cambridge police officers said they found ballistic evidence at the scene, and the shooting remains under investigation. Police said it’s unclear if this was a targeted attack or a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at (617) 349-3300.

