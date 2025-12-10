CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shots were fired at a person parking their car in Cambridge Wednesday morning during an altercation, according to Cambridge police.

Police said they responded to Cambridge Street in the area of Evereteze Way at approximately 4 a.m. after they received a security alert.

When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect armed with a gun confronted a person who was parking their car. As the victim tried to drive away, police said the suspect fired several shots. They said at least one shot struck the vehicle and shattered its rear window.

The victim was not hurt, and made their way to safety before reporting the incident to police.

Cambridge police officers said they found ballistic evidence at the scene, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at (617) 349-3300.

