NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person barricaded themselves in a North Andover home Wednesday night, leading to a nearly four-hour standoff and shots fired.

Police have not yet shared details on what happened in the home, but officers were seen walking around the Waverly Road house with flashlights after having the street blocked off for much of the night.

State troopers, SWAT teams, and multiple police departments filled the street and gunshots could be heard coming from one of the homes in the middle of the night as a helicopter circled above advising police on the ground of the person’s location in the house.

Investigators were then seen walking through the house and yard with flashlights as a tow truck pulled up to take away a North Andover police cruiser parked near the home.

The majority of police departed around 2:30 a.m., but officers were still present just before 6 a.m. The medical examiner was seen entering the house before 5 a.m.

