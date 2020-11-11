Shots fired during tense, hourslong standoff in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents were urged to avoid a neighborhood in Everett Wednesday due to a tense standoff situation.

Police were called to the scene at a building on Woodland Street around 11 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

The incident concluded around 4 p.m.

Shots were fired however, there is no word on any injuries at this time.

An active investigation is underway, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a tweet around 12:45 p.m.

Motorists should take alternate routes and avoid the area until further notice, DeMaria added.

No additional details were immediately available.

