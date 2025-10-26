MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Curry College ordered a shelter in place late Saturday night after a shots fired incident in Milton that did not involve individuals connected to the school, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:54 p.m. found ballistic damage to two vehicles and recovered additional ballistic evidence in the parking lot of the 866 Residence Hall, according to Milton police.

There were no reported injuries. The shelter in place order was lifted around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Milton Police Detective Unit in cooperation with Curry College Public Safety.

