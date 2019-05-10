FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Reports of gunshots near the Fitchburg State University campus late Thursday night had officials urging students to seek shelter.

Local, state and university police officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Clinton and Orange streets around 11:25 p.m. deemed the incident isolated with no reported injuries, according to university officials.

There was no serious, ongoing threat to the campus, officials added.

Fitchburg police are investigating the incident.

