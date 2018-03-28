Shovel-wielding suspect attacks, threatens to kill man, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked another man with a shovel while threatening to kill him on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers in Manchester were called around 9:40 a.m. to Concord Street for a report of an assault involving a shovel and spoke with a 53-year-old victim who claimed he had been struck several times.

Charles Carmody, 58, is accused of engaging the victim, who was sitting on steps, in a verbal argument prior to taking a shovel from a nearby yard. Carmody then swung the shovel while threatening to kill the victim and hit him at least once in the upper back, near his neck, according to police.

Police say Carmody initially fled the area but turned himself in two hours later. He was placed in custody and charged with criminal threatening, second-degree assault and convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Carmody is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)