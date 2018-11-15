Shovels, snowblowers, salt flying off shelves as first snow hits

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One season out the door, the other practically kicking it down.

“I didn’t think it was going to come this early,” said Framingham’s Richard Cascio.

But here it is, the snowflakes are falling in Framingham, four to six inches worth. Resident Debbie Hershon said she had just enough time to grab a shovel for her daughter.

“It’s very soon,” she said. “Especially since, what, three weeks ago it was 80 degrees out.”

Joe Deignan, the manager at Robinson Hardware, says he can barely keep salt, snowblowers, and firewood on the shelves.

“This morning I had probably another 15 snowblowers in that stack,” he said. “They had to come down, they had to get built, they had to get prepped, and they went out the door.”

He suspects this is a sign of things to come.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough winter,” Deignan said. “I think you’re looking at a winter like we had four years ago, just foot after foot after foot of snow.”

Whether that comes true or now, the snow is already causing a few smiles.

“I’m real excited,” said Framingham resident Millena Gomes. “I’ve never seen snow yet, this is my first time, so I’m looking forward to it.”

And plenty of frowns.

“I can’t stand it,” Cascio said. “I hate it.”

