MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly a week since a Milford 18-year-old was released from ICE custody, he gave 7News an update on his life back home.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva was held for several days in federal custody after he was arrested on his way to volleyball practice. He said he appreciates the love and support he received from the community when he posted bond and was able to return to his family.

He said he returned to school at Milford High School to see his teachers and classmates.

“It was really nice. Some of them cried. A lot of them were happy, though. I got a lot of hugs. I got to meet with some people from the police department. It was nice,” Gomes said.

Gomes said he still doesn’t know why he was arrested. He doesn’t buy that ICE agents were looking for his father and doesn’t believe the ICE accusation that his father is a reckless driver.

“Most people would say that for you to get arrested by ICE, you need to have a criminal record. There’s no other reason for you to go back to your country, for you to be deported, besides having a criminal record. But I’m 18 years old, I don’t have any record, so,” he said.

Gomes said the work has begun to obtain legal status in the United States.

When asked what he would say to those who believe undocumented immigrants should go back to where they came from, Gomes said he would explain it is a much more nuanced issue.

“I feel like it’s really blatant. I feel like those types of people should meet Brazilians and have more of an open mind. To be quite honest, a lot of Brazilians have helped the American community in building houses and doing things like that,” Gomes said.

“For you to just want to wipe them out because they’re not legal here is kind of going against the whole American story, which is we invite everybody, everyone’s welcome to stay as long as they abide by our law,” he continued.

Gomes said he looked into getting legal status through the DREAM Act, but he was a year too late. He said his parents also tried to get legal status but were told by an immigration there was not much they could do besides marrying an American.

He said they plan to ask for asylum.

7News asked Gomes what he would say to President Donald Trump if he had the opportunity.

“I would tell him just to show more love. I would tell him God wants to work with him. God wants to make America great again,” Gomes said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)