(WHDH) — An acrobat is recovering in the hospital after falling approximately 20 feet from the “Wheel of Destiny” at the Barnstable Fair in Falmouth on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Cell phone video shows acrobat Cyrus Nock falling from the steel structure, in front of a large audience during a performance by The Nerveless Nocks at the county fair.

The 23-year-old daredevil spoke with 7NEWS from his hospital bed Friday and said that despite his frightening fall, he is ready to get back to performing.

“Yes it was a miracle and I think someone was watching over me that day,” he said.

The crowd, which included parents and children, could only look on in horror as Nock’s father, the announcer, rushed to his side.

“I misplaced my foot, my left foot, and I stepped outside of the cage and next thing I know I am freefalling and then smack, right on my back,” Nock recalled. “I am sorry for anyone that had to watch that, that day and the little boys and girls that had to see that. I am sorry about that.”

Doctors say Nock suffered a fractured vertebra, a collapsed lung, three cracked ribs and a dislocated elbow.

“I am lucky to be alive and I am lucky to not be paralyzed,” he said.

Like any other circus act, the show must go on — which means Nock will be putting this freak accident behind him and get back to doing what he loves.

“Nope, no second thought. Just that the show must go on. Gotta keep going,” he said.

Nock said after watching the video back he is confident that what happened on the Cape will never happen again.

