BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Roxbury last month, officials announced.

Christopher Baker, 36, unhoused, was arrested in connection with the Jan. 18 hit-and-run on Washington Street that left Taylor Wilkinson dead and her sister injured, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Baker appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and more.

Baker appeared behind a door, not showing his face.

“That’s just a person being a coward,” said Carlee Wilkinson, sister of Taylor. “Why not face up and show your face and let the family know you are sorry, that you’re there?”

The prosecutor says video evidence shows Baker hit the girls, then stop and get out of the car. A witness told police he even yelled at the sisters before getting back into the car and taking off.

“I was so disoriented,” said Carlee. “I was on the verge of passing out… I felt like it was my fault. I felt like everything was happening all over again.”

“I’m happy that they found him, but heartbroken that it happened,” said Carlee. “But at least right now, we can get justice for Taylor because she didn’t deserve this.”

Officials say Baker was using a stolen car at the time of the crash. He pleaded not guilty to charges.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)