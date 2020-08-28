Showcase Cinemas reopening 9 locations in Massachusetts

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Showcase Cinemas announced Friday that it is reopening nine Massachusetts locations with an array of health and safety precautions in place to guard against the transmission of coronavirus.

Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Dedham, Revere, Randolph, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Blackstone Valley, Lowell, Woburn, and Chestnut Hill are opening on Friday in time for the release of “Tenant,” Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster film, the company said.

The reopening of locations in locations in Worcester North and Seekonk have been postponed. The company has already opened locations in Warwick and Providence, Rhode Island.

Under the company’s current reopening plan, movie theaters cannot provide food and beverage services, and auditorium capacity is limited to 25 people.

A “Be Showcase Safe” health and safety program will also be in place. It includes the following protocols:

All employees will have a temperature check and symptoms screening before they begin each shift

All employees must wear protective face masks at all times and must use gloves for food service

All patrons must wear protective face coverings

All patrons will be asked to socially distance by staying at least 6 feet apart until they are in their seats

Installation of a new bi-polar ionization air-purifying systems and Merv 13 HVAC air filters for all US theaters

Social distancing floor markers will be placed throughout our lobby, box office and concession areas

New contactless payment options and food/beverage/ticket pre-order are available through showcasecinemas.com and our Showcase app

Concession offerings will be made available in covered containers

Plexiglas shields have been added at the box office and concession areas

Continuously cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces throughout the cinema

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available to patrons and employees throughout the cinema

Limiting the number of patrons who can sit together

Reduced auditorium capacity

Extensive cleaning protocols throughout the day, between showtimes and at close of business using EPA-approved disinfecting products

Increasing the time between showings to clean auditoriums

Showcase Cinemas said it will also be offering private screenings for family and friends. For $300, customers can book a freshly sanitized auditorium for up to 10 guests, choose from a catalogue of films, and receive popcorn and drinks.

Nolan’s film debuts in theaters on Thursday, Sept. 3.

For more information, click here.

