Sunny, but chilly out there today! It will be quite different tomorrow. We’ll get a lot of clouds with spotty showers. On the plus side, 60-degree temperatures return!

In the middle of the country, a storm system continues to bring the threat for severe weather tonight. All hazards are on the table including potentially long-tracking tornadoes. As the low pressure lifts northeast, the warm front will bring New England mixed precipitation.

Heads up if you plan on traveling north into New Hampshire, Vermont or Maine tonight through tomorrow. Wintry precipitation could create slick roads, and hazardous travel is possible. That’s where there is a Winter Weather Advisory through tomorrow morning for snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow could accumulate up to two inches in spots. Ice accumulations could be a light glaze to .10”.

Showers move in past sunset and fill in through the overnight/early morning hours. There could be sleet and freezing rain mixing in initially. For most of us, temperatures will be too marginal to cause any issues. Temperatures will slowly climb near 40 by sunrise, and we’ll be talking about rain showers at times tomorrow.

The warm front will boost temperatures aloft, and the wind will increase out of the southwest. So despite the thick cloud cover, high temperatures will reach the low 60s inland tomorrow. Along the South Coast, Cape and Islands, temperatures will stay in the 50s with the wind coming in off the colder Atlantic waters. The wind could gust up to/near 40 mph tomorrow afternoon.

We’ll clear out some of that cloud cover Friday. Temperatures start out near 50 and make it back into the 60s with sunshine and a northwest breeze.

The up and down temperatures continue this weekend. Increasing clouds Saturday with highs in the 40s. Rain moves in at night. Scattered showers are around Sunday and linger into Monday morning. Sunday is mild again in the 60s! Chilly air returns by the end of the 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black