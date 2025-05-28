What great weather we’ve had yesterday and today! We’ve kept the rain away, but showers return overnight. We’ll have the wet weather and cooler temperatures with us tomorrow.

Scattered showers move in southwest to northeast overnight. Still expect to have scattered showers around tomorrow morning. The trend will be drier through the day. There’s still a chance for showers around noon, but it becomes more spotty through the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be light, likely .10-.25″ for most shown by our in-house model.

After temperatures have been near 80°, highs in the 60s will feel much cooler tomorrow. Our normal high is 70° so it is below average.

Temperatures rebound to the low/mid 70s on Friday with the chance for a shower. A low pressure system will bring rain showers Saturday. Looks like most of the rain will be in the morning.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black