Snow showers to transition into wintry mix in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those traveling into Boston on Tuesday morning can expect slippery driving conditions as the city prepares to get up to three inches of snow.

The flakes began falling in Beantown around 5 a.m., with a wintry mix projected to start around lunch time.

Crews pre-treated the roadways and sidewalks with salt overnight.

