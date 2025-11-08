Welcome to the weekend! Today is starting off damp, but it ends dry. There are still some light showers mainly across southeast Mass this morning. A front will finally clear southern New England this afternoon. Future Forecast shows that below as we get some sun before the day is done.

Morning low temperatures started off mild. Once we get some sunshine, highs will make it into the upper 50s/low 60s.

Tomorrow starts off chilly then ends cool in the 50s. Spotty showers are possible in the morning. Another front will bring scattered showers for the afternoon and evening.

Shout-out to the 3rd graders at Pawtucketville Memorial Elementary School in Lowell! I visited their school this week, and we talked all things weather. We made fog, acted out a weather skit and shared our own forecasts in front of the green screen. Thanks for having me!