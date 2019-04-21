Showery Start, Drier and Mild for your Easter Sunday Afternoon Plans

We started off our Sunday morning with some scattered showers, overcast skies, and patchy fog.

Skies will start to brighten up from west to east, with just a few lingering showers along the immediate coastline into the early afternoon, with the Outer Cape and Islands likely being the last place that drier conditions move in for.

High temperatures this afternoon are likely to reach into the mid to upper 60s inland, with a few spots aiming to reach 70 (depending on where the sunshine is able to peer through the clouds). Around 60 expected for the South Coast and the Cape.

Tonight, another round of showers possible overnight for the Cape and Islands, otherwise mostly cloudy and foggy with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday features a dry start before another system meanders close to the coastline by tomorrow afternoon. This low pressure system will spin bands of rain showers in by the afternoon and will continue into the evening commute.

A few more rain showers are in the forecast through the work week, but we will not see any washouts…just simply April showers bringing more rain to water the flowers that are seeming to pop up everywhere across the region.

If you’re looking for a dry day to mow the lawn, look towards Thursday, which looks mostly sunny and seasonable with highs into the upper 50s.