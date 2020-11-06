SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed into two parked cars before coming to a rest on top of a vehicle in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the crash in the area of 315 South Quinsigamond Ave. found the three vehicles with significant damage.

The driver was able to exit their car before first responders arrived, the Shrewsbury Fire Department said.

There were no reported injuries and the vehicles have since been removed.

No additional information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

